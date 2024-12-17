Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei published a threatening tweet in Hebrew this evening (Tuesday) claiming that his axis of resistance will survive the fall of the Assad regime in Syria.

"The enemies think that after Syria the resistance is over - they are gravely mistaken," Khanemei wrote.

Iran has been seen as weak after it was unable to save the regime of Bashar al-Assad, who was overthrown when Syrian rebels entered Damascus earlier this month. Under Assad, Syria served as a key cog in Iran's so-called "axis of resistance" and allowed Iran to use its territory to ship weapons to Hezbollah, the Iranian proxy terrorist group in Lebanon. Without Assad, Iran will find it much more difficult to rearm Hezbollah and restore the terrorist organization's strength following its losses to the IDF in recent months.

Iran has faced significant setbacks in its regional ambitions over the last year, with its proxies Hamas and Hezbollah devastated after they attacked Israel. Iran has also launched two failed large-scale ballistic missile attacks against Israel. In retaliation for the second attack, Israel destroyed much of Iran's air defense and missile production capability, exposing the regime as more vulnerable than ever to further military attack.