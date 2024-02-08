Meta has suspended the accounts of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a spokesperson announced today (Thursday).

The spokesperson said that Khamenei's English and Persian accounts were suspended "for repeatedly violating our Dangerous Organizations and Individuals policy.

Khamenei has for many years openly called for the complete destruction of the State of Israel, including on his social media accounts, and has voiced his support for the Hamas massacre of October 7, when over 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were murdered in the worst massacre of the Jewish people since the Nazi Holocaust.

The Iranian dictator has also voiced his support for the Houthi organization's repeated attacks on international merchant vessels in the Red Sea, calling these attacks "magnificent." Both Hamas and the Houthis are Iranian proxies that receive funding, arms, and training from Iran.

Khamenei's X (formerly Twitter) accounts remain. Today, he wrote on X: "God willing, the victory of people in Gaza will become clearer day by day." In another post last month, he stated that the day is coming when "the Zionist regime is destroyed by the grace of God."