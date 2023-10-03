Defense Minister Yoav Gallant commented this afternoon (Tuesday) to the claim by Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei that countries pursuing normalization with Israel are "betting on the wrong horse."

"The murderous terrorist regime in Iran has already managed to disintegrate several countries that it has taken over, now it is trying to sabotage the peace efforts with idle threats," Gallant wrote.

"Iran will continue to act to spread terror and destruction, Israel - to achieve security for its citizens and peace in the Middle East," he added.

In a speech to Iranian media earlier today, Khamenei said that "the definitive stance of the Islamic Republic is that the governments which prioritize the gamble of normalization with the Zionist regime will incur losses.”

“As the Europeans say, they are betting on a losing horse,” he added. “Today, the situation of the Zionist regime is not one that should motivate closeness to it; they shouldn’t make this mistake.”

He further claimed that "the Zionist regime is full of hatred and anger, not only towards us, but also towards others including Egypt, Iraq and Syria - because they did not achieve their goal [of an alleged 'greater Israel] from the Nile to the Euphrates.'"

Khamenei predicted that “this cancer [Israel] will certainly, God willing, be eradicated by the hands of the Palestinian people and the resistance forces throughout the region.”