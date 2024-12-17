The Cohen family from Beit Shemesh is facing a possible eviction from their home, just 12 days after their father's death. Avihu Cohen passed away suddenly, leaving behind 9 children, including a young baby. Tragically, his death came just after a failed business deal that left him deeply in debt, forcing him to remortgage his home.

A close friend of his said, “Avihu was one of the most trustworthy people I knew. He was a well-known contractor with sound business sense, and I know he worked as hard as he could to meet payments and find a way out of debt".

With his sudden death last week, the debt and mortgage transferred to his grieving wife who has no way of paying it without her husband’s help. The 9 children lost their beloved father and financial safety in one heartbreaking day. They have no funds to cover basic living expenses and face immediate eviction from the bank.

The family is terrified at the possibility of losing both their home and father in a matter of almost two weeks. “My kids can’t handle eviction, especially so soon after losing their father,” says Dikla Cohen, “My husband was working to get out of debt, but without him, there’s no way we can make it. Please give what you can to help us, right now we have no one else to turn to".

An emergency fund was set up to give the family financial security and something to live off. An enormous amount is needed within the next few weeks, and the family appreciates every donation.

To save the Cohen’s from homelessness after their father’s death, visit the Cohen Family Fund to donate.

