A Columbia University professor who referred to Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel as “awesome” is set to teach an upcoming course on Zionism at the Ivy League institution, Fox News reported.

The course, taught by Joseph Massad, will explore the “History of the Jewish Enlightenment (Haskala) in 19th century Europe and the development of Zionism through the current peace process between the state of Israel and the Arab states and the Palestinian national movement,” according to Columbia’s website.

Massad infamously published a column the day after Hamas’ deadly assault on Israel, published on the website The Electronic Intifada, in which he wrote, “The sight of the Palestinian resistance fighters storming Israeli checkpoints separating Gaza from Israel was astounding, not only to the Israelis but especially to the Palestinian and Arab peoples who came out across the region to march in support of the Palestinians in their battle against their cruel colonizers.”

“No less awesome were the scenes witnessed by millions of jubilant Arabs who spent the day watching the news, of Palestinian fighters from Gaza breaking through Israel’s prison fence or gliding over it by air.”

Neither Columbia University nor Massad responded to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY), a vocal supporter of Israel in Congress, criticized the course in a post on X.

“Why should US taxpayers subsidize ideological indoctrination that glorifies the mass murder, maiming, mutilation, rape, and abduction of Jews and Israelis?” wrote Torres.

“Joseph Massad, who is an apologist for October 7th (calling it ‘astounding’ and ‘incredible’), is going to teach a course on Zionism at Columbia University. What’s next at Columbia? [Former Ku Klux Klan leader] David Duke teaching a course on antiracism,” he added.

Columbia has come under increased scrutiny over the rise in antisemitism on campus since October 7, 2023.

Pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrators at Columbia set up dozens of tents in April, demanding that the university divest from its Israeli assets. The university administration called in police to dismantle the encampments.

On April 30, at the request of university leaders, hundreds of officers with the New York Police Department stormed onto campus, gaining access to the building through a second-story window and making dozens of arrests of the pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrators who had taken over Hamilton Hall.

Before the anti-Israel encampment on campus, the Chabad rabbi of Columbia University and a group of Jewish students were forced to leave the university campus for their own safety during a pro-Hamas demonstration.

In August, three Columbia University deans resigned from the school, after it was discovered that they had exchanged “very troubling” texts that “disturbingly touched on ancient antisemitic tropes”.

Later that month, Columbia University President Dr. Minouche Shafik announced her resignation , following months of criticism for her handling of campus antisemitism.

The antisemitism has continued into the current school year. On the first day of classes, dozens of masked anti-Israel protesters gathered at the entrance to Columbia and at Barnard College.

Days later, pro-Palestinian Arab protesters at Columbia University staged a sit-in at the Institute of Global Politics in the School of International and Public Affairs, where former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was teaching a course.