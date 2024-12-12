Former Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Thursday spoke against the late Queen Elizabeth II, at a London event marking 100 years since the founding of the Haifa Technion.

"The relationship between us and Queen Elizabeth was somewhat difficult," Rivlin began. "She believed that every one of us is either a terrorist or the son of a terrorist."

He added that the Queen "refused to accept any Israeli officials in Buckingham Palace, other than during international events." On the other hand, Rivlin described her son, King Charles, as "friendly."

When asked by the Jewish News to clarify his statements, Rivlin said, "These are my words, and this is what I said."

Regarding the results of the US election, he said, "I hope that the new US President will bring news of a new era in the Middle East."

"The Arab countries cannot get rid of us, because we have nowhere to go. So let's all continue, and live together in peace."