The central unit of Israel's Northern District Police, alongside the ISA, conducted a covert investigation in recent months against Ahmad Wadi, a 22-year-old resident of Shefaram suspected of security offenses.

As the investigation became public, Border Police raided the suspect's home in Shefa-'Amr, arresting him and taking him for questioning.

During his interrogation, it was revealed that the suspect had been in contact with a terror operative from the Nur al-Shams battalion, discussing his desire to carry out a 'revenge attack' at Shefa-'Amr police station, symbolizing authority, following the deaths of his family members during security forces' activity in October 2024.

The investigation team also found evidence linking the suspect to numerous cases of arms trafficking with residents from Judea and Samaria and other areas of Israel. According to the findings, he purchased several weapons from within Palestinian Authority territories and later resold them within Israel, profiting thousands of shekels from each transaction.

Additionally, during his investigation, officers discovered on the suspect's mobile device footage from 2019, at a visit to Tulkarm refugee camp for a family wedding, showing him holding and firing several weapons.

Yesterday, following the conclusion of the investigation phase, the Haifa District Prosecutor's Office filed an indictment against the suspect and requested his arrest until the end of the legal proceedings at the Haifa District Court.