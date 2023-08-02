כסף הושלך מהחלונות דוברות המשטרה

Bills totaling tens of thousands of shekels were thrown out of the windows of a home during a joint operation in the Arab city of Shfar'am in northern Israel.

The Tuesday operation, conducted by the Tax Authority and the Northern District police, was focused on an individual suspected of tax evasion. During the operation, police officers from the Shfar'am police station arrived together with customs and VAT investigators at the home of the owners of a fashion chain who have been under investigation on suspicion of not reporting income for several months.

It is suspected that the total unreported income amounts to approximately 11 million NIS.

The forces arriving at the suspect's home were met by a refusal to open the door. Meanwhile, police officers noticed shekel bills flying from the window of the home into the courtyard of the building. The bills collected later indicate that approximately 35,000 NIS in denominations of 50, 100, and 200 were thrown from the windows.

Following the operation, various findings were discovered which indicate that the business was managed in violation of the law and while evading taxes. An expensive vehicle belonging to the business owner was also confiscated.