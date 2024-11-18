A Hezbollah rocket has wounded six people in the town of Shfar'am in northern Israel.

The MDA reported that six people were evacuated for medical treatment. One woman who was trapped under falling debris was declared dead of her wounds shortly after the attack.

MDA EMT Hamza Al Hija: "We arrived quickly at the scene and began searching the 4-storey building. On the top floor we found a female aged about 50 with a multi-system injury, she was unconscious with no pulse and not breathing, and we pronounced her death at the scene. In the lower floors and in nearby buildings we located about 10 mildly injured casualties who walked out of the buildings, and who were treated by MDA teams. All were evacuated in mild condition to hospital."

The rocket struck a four-story apartment building. United Hatzalah stated that twenty residents were removed from the building with varying degrees of injuries and emotional trauma.

The rocket started a fire in the building and caused significant structural damage. The Israel Police have reported that additional direct hits were confirmed in and near Shfar'am, and that significant numbers of emergency responders are rushing to the scenes to find and rescue anyone else within the damaged buildings.