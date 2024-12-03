Post-ceasefire, residents of the North are eager to take advantage of the relative peace to move back into their homes. After being displaced for over a year, residents who returned to their hometown were greeted by mass devastation and ruins.

Some face severely damaged homes, others face daily challenges such as power outages, and water shortages. Houses with broken roofs became rotten from the rain, and others were plagued by mice and rodents who took advantage of the empty homes.

Shulamit’s home in Kiryat Shmona suffered a direct hit from a Hezbollah rocket. She shared, “I just went to see if my family could return home, but I couldn’t even enter my apartment because the front door was completely distorted. Rain seeped in through the broken roof, and the few rooms left standing were rotten and full of mold. I left shaking. My kids are desperate to come home again, but it will take months and more money than we can afford to fix up the damage.”

Twenty-five families from the North have applied for help, and the Achisamach Organization is raising funds to help them move back. Donations will allow families to take care of urgent repairs, and bring in exterminators to deal with rodents and mold.

With nowhere else to turn, these families are relying on the public to make the long-awaited move back home. Readers can provide much-needed aid to displaced families by donating on the crowdfunding page.

