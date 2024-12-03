Three men were killed early Tuesday morning in a collision between two private vehicles near the Hakfar Hayarok Interchange.

The collision, which took place on Route 5, killed men ages 25, 30, and 44.

Fire and Rescue Services said that two firefighting teams from the Herzliya station arrived at the scene after being alerted about the collision.

The teams found a burning vehicle at the scene of the crash, with people trapped inside, who the firefighters worked to extract.

Scene of the collision Credit: MDA

Israel Police opened an investigation into the circumstances of the deadly collision. According to police, one of the two vehicles was likely stolen.

Magen David Adom (MDA) said that first responders arriving at the scene found the three men with no signs of life and suffering burns to their bodies, and were forced to declare their deaths at the scene.

MDA EMT David Yitzhaki and paramedic Sara Cohen said, "We arrived at a very severe accident, we saw three men trapped in their vehicle, unconscious and suffering burns to their bodies. While firefighters extinguished the flames and extracted them, we carried out medical examinations, but their injuries were significant and to our great distress we were left with no choice but to declare their deaths. This is a difficult tragedy."