Tragedy in Yavne: Orin Zarbaylov was killed in a collision between two vehicles - just days before her 14th birthday.

Magen David Adom (MDA) staff arriving at the scene provided extended first aid, but were forced to declare her death.

Her father, Yaakov, a police officer, was moderately injured and evacuated to Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot.

The family has decided to donate Orin's corneas, to save another person's sight.

The Yavne municipality mourned: "This is a difficult and painful day for our city. our hearts are with the family during their difficult hour, and we send condolences from the depths of our hearts and wish a quick recovery to the father of the family and to an additional victim. The psychological teams of the city's Educational Psychology Service arrived this morning at the Navon school to support the students, provide them with emotional guidance, and help them handle this difficult event. The municipality and its educational teams will provide the family with all help, as is necessary."