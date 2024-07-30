זירת התאונה סמוך לשער העמקים דוברות מד"א

Fifteen people were injured Tuesday morning, three of them seriously and two of them moderately, in a collision between a truck and a minibus on Israel's Highway 6, near the Ha'amakim Junction.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics treated the injured and evacuated them to local hospitals.

MDA paramedics who were at the scene said, "This was a very serious accident between a minibus and a truck. We arrived at the scene of the crash quickly and began initial triaging of the injured, while working to extract those victims who were trapped inside the minibus."

"We provided them with life-saving medical treatment, including bandaging, setting, and providing medications. A woman of about 60 and a woman of 25 were trapped and suffering multisystem injuries. They were rendered unconscious and placed on artificial respiration, and we evacuated them in mobile ICUs to the hospital in very serious condition.

"A 60-year-old man was severely injured and evacuated via an MDA helicopter which landed on the road and waited for the victim's lengthy extraction. Two children were moderately injured and ten were lightly injured. All were evacuated to hospitals while undergoing continued medical treatment."