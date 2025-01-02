A man of about 50 was critically injured Thursday morning in a collision between two vehicles on Moshe Sne Street in the southern city of Ashdod.

Magen David Adom (MDA) personnel called to the scene treated the victim, but were forced to declare his death.

A 30-year-old man who had been moderately injured in the collision was evacuated to the hospital.

Paramedic Noam Barel and EMT Moshe Haim recounted: "This was a horrific traffic accident between two vehicles which both sustained serious damage to the metal. We saw a 55-year-old man unconscious, with no heartbeat and not breathing, suffering a multisystem injury. We began to conduct resuscitation, including chest massage, assisted breathing, and medication, but at the end of it, we were unfortunately forced to declare his death."

"An additional victim from the second vehicle was walking around the scene of the accident, conscious and suffering injuries to his limbs. An additional MDA team provided him with medical treatment and evacuated him to the hospital in moderate condition."

On Tuesday, an teenage girl was killed in a traffic accident which left three others injured. Shortly afterwards, a 67-year-old was killed after being hit by a vehicle. On Wednesday morning, a motorcycle rider aged about 40 was hit by a truck, and MDA teams called to the scene were forced to declare his death.