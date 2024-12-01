A mother and her three-year-old daughter accidentally entered the hostile Arab village of Wadi Fuqin on Friday evening, and the IDF was called in to rescue them.

The pair had been on their way to a "Shabbat chatan" celebration in Beitar Illit when they took a wrong turn and found themselves in the Arab village - the same village from which shots were fired that same night.

The woman set out around three hours before sunset on Friday, but her Waze app led her into Wadi Fuqin. Her husband, who had set out earlier with food for Shabbat (the Sabbath), was in contact with her over the phone, and alerted the police and IDF.

The situation took a turn for the worse when an Arab driver identified the Jewish woman and began to follow her. Despite the fact that the road was one-way only, she sped up in order to escape the Arab. She succeeded in exiting the village, but her vehicle then became stuck in sand on a side path.

The incident, which began around 4:15 p.m., concluded around 7:30 p.m., when IDF forces succeeded in locating her. The soldiers arrived equipped with cables to extract her vehicle, gave the woman and her daughter protective vests and helmets, and transferred them to a bulletproof jeep.

Residents of Beitar Illit were surprised to see a line of military vehicles approaching their city. The jeep stopped on the side of the institution where the family gathering was held, and the two were reunited with their worried relatives.

"She became hysterical, but she didn't lose her cool," a relative told Israel National News - Arutz Sheva.

The IDF commander who rescued the woman and her daughter remarked, "Chances are mostly that anyone who becomes trapped in this village does not come out alive." The woman recited the "Hagomel" blessing the next morning in synagogue, giving thanks along with her entire family for the miracle they experienced.