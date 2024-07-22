Israel Police on Monday morning arrested an IDF reserve officer and six Palestinian Authority Arabs, on suspicion that the six held falsified military documents identifying them as "aides," allowing them to spend time in pre-1967 Israel illegally.

Over the past several months, the central police unit for Judea and Samaria conducted an undercover investigation against the officer in question. It is suspected that in recent years, the officer issued forged "appointment certificates" from the military, to six members of a single family, who presented these documents each time they were asked to identify themselves. By presenting these permits, the Arabs in question were permitted to remain in pre-1967 Israel over the past few years.

The investigation, which was conducted in cooperation with the Military Investigative Police, showed that the officer himself printed the permits, which are certificates which do not exist in the IDF, in a civilian publishing house. The certificates present the individuals as holding official positions in the IDF, aiding the military.

On Monday, as the investigation went from undercover to open, police officers arrested the officer, a 45-year-old Lieutenant Colonel in the reserves and a resident of northern Israel, and the six Arabs, residents of Tulkarem between the ages of 21-55, for interrogation at the unit.

Later on Monday, the suspects will be brought to court for an extension of their arrests.