Nineteen illegal infiltrators were arrested Wednesday morning at a number of construction sites in the central city of Rishon Lezion.

In other cities in central Israel, Yasam counterterrorism officers increased operations at businesses, apartments undergoing renovations, and construction sites where there were suspicions of illegal workers being employed, transported, or accommodated.

As part of enforcement operations by police officers in Tel Aviv, Holon, Bat Yam, and Givatayim, officers detained for questioning 43 Palestinian Authority Arabs who were in pre-1967 Israel without proper permits, as well as five employers and two individuals who transported the illegals.

"Contractors and civilians who hire residents of the [Palestinian] territories who do not have entry and work permits are endangering both themselves and the entire Israeli public, both from a security perspective and from a criminal perspective," Israel Police stressed.

"Israel Police is constantly conducting widescale enforcement operations to locate and arrest illegal aliens, employers, drivers, and hosts. The police operations are first and foremost intended to reduce hostile terror activities, as well as the criminal activities."