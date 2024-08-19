Mapping the home of the terrorist who murdered Gideon Peri

IDF forces on Sunday night operated to map the home of the terrorist who murdered Gideon Peri on Sunday, in preparation for the home's demolition.

The forces also located and seized the vehicle which the terrorist used to escape the scene.

The Palestinian Arab terrorist, who resides in Kafr Baqa, was employee at the Baron industrial area. On Sunday, he attacked Peri with a hammer, stole his gun, and fled the scene.

Peri, a Kedumim native, was the manager of a factory in the Baron industrial area. He struggled with the terrorist but was severely injured and later in the evening succumbed to his injuries at Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva. He is survived by his wife, three children, parents, and siblings.

Israeli security forces, including special units, are still pursuing the terrorist.