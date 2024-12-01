Data from Shva, the company that manages the national credit card payment system, show that the Israeli public took advantage of this year's Black Friday deals.

Last Friday, November 29, 2024, credit card expenses totalled NIS 1.198 billion, an increase of 8.7% compared to November 24, 2023, when the amount was NIS 1.102 billion. This is an all-time high for purchases on the special sales day.

The main sectors of holiday consumerism showed sharp increases in comparison to last year. Electrical and electronic stores increased their sales by 34.8%, to NIS 109.81 million. Hotels and guest rooms saw a 2.8-fold jump, with sales of NIS 20.35 million compared to NIS 7.23 million in 2023.

Clothing and footwear stores also showed an increase of 11.9%, to NIS 103.046 million, and in the furniture industry there was an increase of 27.6%, to NIS 29.19 million.

Restaurants, fast food stands, and cafes increased by 26%, to NIS 114.31 million.