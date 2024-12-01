Former Defense Minister MK Yoav Gallant strongly criticized his fellow former Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon, who accused Israel of committing "ethnic cleansing" in Gaza.

"Ya'alon's words are a lie that aids our enemy and harms Israel. I saw the IDF soldiers and commanders up close as I led the difficult war against Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran - the IDF acted in accordance with the highest standards that can be applied in the complex and difficult war that was forced upon us," Gallant wrote.

He added, "The instructions and orders were always given in accordance with the law and the spirit of the IDF. I suggest that Ya'alon not discredit his security past, learn the facts, retract, and apologize to the IDF soldiers."

In an interview with Democrat TV, Ya'alon said, "The way they are currently dragging us, they are dragging us to occupation, to annexation, to conducting ethnic cleansing. Look at northern Gaza, 'transfer, call it how you like, in order to settle there - Jewish settlements. That's the point."

"We must not be confused, because those who want to confuse us are those who are leading us right now to nothing less than devastation."

He added, "What is happening there? What's happening there? There is no Beit Lahia, there's no Beit Hanoun, they are right now operating in Jabaliya, and basically they are clearing the area of Arabs."

Related articles: