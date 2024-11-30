Former IDF Chief of Staff and Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon has claimed that Israel is carrying out "ethnic cleansing" in Gaza.

In an interview with Democrat TV, Ya'alon said, "The way they are currently dragging us, they are dragging us to occupation, to annexation, to conducting ethnic cleansing. Look at northern Gaza, 'transfer, call it how you like, in order to settle there - Jewish settlements. That's the point."

"We must not be confused, because those who want to confuse us are those who are leading us right now to nothing less than devastation."

He added, "What is happening there? What's happening there? There is no Beit Lahia, there's no Beit Hanoun, they are right now operating in Jabaliya, and basically they are clearing the area of Arabs."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has firmly insisted that there will be no resettling of Gaza by Israel, despite pressure from his government to do so.

However, despite ongoing efforts to completely clear northern Gaza of Hamas terrorists, infrastructure, and weapons, there are still Hamas terrorists who infiltrated the population returning to northern Gaza and are rebuilding their infrastructure in the area.