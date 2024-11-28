Several of US President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees and appointees have been targeted by bomb threats and swatting attacks, Trump’s transition team announced Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.

The FBI confirmed it is investigating the incidents.

“Last night and this morning, several of President Trump’s Cabinet nominees and Administration appointees were targeted in violent, unAmerican threats to their lives and those who live with them,” Trump transition spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

Leavitt described the attacks as including bomb threats and swatting, a tactic in which false emergency reports are made to prompt an armed law enforcement response against a victim. This method has gained notoriety in recent years.

Law enforcement authorities responded swiftly to ensure the safety of those targeted, Leavitt said, adding that Trump and his team are grateful for their efforts.

Among those targeted were New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, nominated as the next ambassador to the United Nations ; former Congressman Lee Zeldin , chosen to lead the Environmental Protection Agency; and Matt Gaetz, who was initially picked as attorney general before withdrawing his name from consideration .

Authorities are also investigating whether Susie Wiles , Trump's incoming chief of staff, and Pam Bondi, selected to replace Gaetz, were similarly targeted, according to a law enforcement official who spoke anonymously due to the ongoing investigation.

The FBI issued a statement confirming its awareness of the threats. “We take all potential threats seriously, and as always, encourage members of the public to immediately report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement,” it said.

White House spokesperson Saloni Sharma said President Joe Biden had been briefed on the threats and remains in close contact with federal law enforcement and Trump’s transition team. “The president and his administration condemn threats of political violence,” Sharma said.