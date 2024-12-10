US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga) said yesterday (Monday) that she received a bomb threat at her home by someone claiming to be acting "for Palestine."

"The Rome Police Department's Assistant Chief of Police received an email containing a bomb threat directed towards me," Greene wrote on X. "I’m so grateful to every member of the Rome Police Department for your swift and professional response in ensuring my safety."

The email was traced to a Russian IP address. The person who made the bomb threat wrote, “I’ve constructed a pipe bomb, which I recently hid in Marjorie Taylor Greene’s mailbox. It is set to go off during the weekend but it would also explode the next time anybody opens the mailbox.”

“Even if Marjorie does not open the mailbox herself I’m still satisfied with the prospect of some pig cops losing their lives or being injured. VIVA VIVA PALESTINA," the email concluded.

A bomb squad was dispatched to the Congresswoman's home and determined that “there was no active threat," Greene stated.

"Due to the international nature and severity of this threat, my office is collaborating closely with local and federal law enforcement, including the FBI, to ensure the perpetrator is brought to justice," she said.

A woman was killed in a car crash with one of the police officers who responded to the bomb threat and was driving towards Greene's home.

"These violent political threats have fatal consequences," Green said in response to the deadly accident. "It’s an undue strain on our law enforcement who must treat them seriously. The officer was responding to protect my life. And now, a woman has lost her life because of this despicable act."

Greene has been one of the most controversial Republicans in Congress after it was revealed that she had written Facebook screeds in 2018 implying that a company owned by the Rothschilds, the wealthy Jewish banking family, had started a California wildfire from space.

Earlier this year, Greene was one of two Repuvlicans to vote against the Antisemitism Awareness Act. She claimed on X following the vote that the accusation that the Jews killed Jesus is true and therefore should not have been included in the bill.