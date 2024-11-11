US President-Elect Donald Trump has selected former New York Congressman Lee Zeldin to head the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the New York Post reported on Monday.

“I am deeply honored to have been asked by President Trump to serve in his Cabinet. As EPA Administrator, we will restore American energy dominance, revitalize our auto industry to bring back American jobs, make the United States the global leader of Artificial Intelligence advancement, and slash the red tape holding back American workers from upward economic mobility,” Zeldin, who is Jewish, told the Post.

“We will accomplish all this while conserving our environment, protecting access to clean air and water, and keeping the American people healthy. I look forward to contributing to President Trump’s agenda to build a more prosperous future for our nation," he added.

Trump stated, "As the 45th & 47th President of the United States, I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected former Congressman from New York, Lee Zeldin, will be appointed to serve as The Administrator of The United States Environmental Protective Agency (EPA). Lee, with a very strong legal background, has been a true fighter for America First policies. He will ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses, while at the same time maintaining the highest environmental standards, including the cleanest air and water on the planet. He will set new standards on environmental review and maintenance, that will allow the United States to grow in a healthy and well-structured way."

"I have known Lee Zeldin for a long time, and have watched him handle, brilliantly, some extremely difficult and complex situations. I am very proud to have him in the Trump Administration, where he will quickly prove to be a great contributor!"

Zeldin, 44, served four terms in Congress representing Long Island before running for governor in 2022 in a race he lost to Kathy Hochul, though he came closer to victory than expected in the heavily Democratic state.

Zeldin served as co-chair of the House Republican Israel Caucus during his time in Congress. In December 2022, he joined the Republican Jewish Coalition.

In August of this year, Zeldin warned that Jewish Americans would not be safe if Vice President Kamala Harris won last week's presidential election.

"The Democrat Party's failure to address the rising tide of antisemitism within its ranks has reached a dangerous tipping point, and Vice President and Democratic Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris' actions are emboldening those who hate Jews," Zeldin, who is Jewish, wrote in an Op Ed for Newsweek.

"Every action she has taken since becoming the presumptive Democrat nominee has sent a chilling reminder to Jewish voters across the country that we are not safe under Democrat rule," he said of Harris.

Zeldin accused Harris of "pandering to far-Left Jew haters in her party," including the protesters who attempted to block Jews from parts of American college campuses and assaulted Jews outside synagogues.