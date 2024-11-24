The Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi David Yosef, addressed the Chabad around the world emissaries in a video published on Sunday and sent support after the murder of Chabad emissary Rabbi Zvi Kogen in Abu Dhabi.

"I turn to all Chabad emissaries in every place," Rabbi Yosef opened. "Unfortunately, we are all in terrible mourning and pain over the murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogen, may G-d avenge his blood, who gave his life for the people of Israel."

The Rabbi added: "All Chabad emissaries everywhere are doing holy work. Thanks to them thousands and thousands are eating kosher. In many places, there is no kosher food and they save the people from Israel from eating treif (not kosher). They bring Yidishkeit, they bring Judaism to every place. They bring G-d's word, praise be to them."

Addressing the emissaries, he stated: "Please, don't be despondent, be strong and brave, keep up your holy work. I know from up close and am aware of your holy work in every place. There is nothing in the world like the great project of Chabad emissaries who teach Torah and spread the name of G-d everywhere.

"Continue, with G-d's help, your holy work, and G-d will protect you from all trouble and distress. G-d will guard you against the haters of Israel and you will merit to continue sanctifying Heaven's name in public and to increase Torah and holiness among the people of Israel, Amen so be it," he concluded.