Russia’s armed forces have recruited hundreds of Yemeni men to fight in Ukraine, in an obscure trafficking operation that highlights the growing ties between Moscow and the Houthi rebel group

Yemeni recruits said they were promised high salaried employment and even Russian citizenship.

The recruits continue as the 18-month conflict is causing the number of casualties to constantly rise and the Kremlin is trying to avoid a full mobilization, as reported by the Financial Times.

US diplomats say the arrangement between the Kremlin and the Houthis for the recruitment of Yemeni soldiers appears to have begun as early as July this year and is a sign of how far Russia is willing to go to extend the conflict into new areas, including the Middle East.

US special envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking, confirmed Russia is actively pursuing contacts with the Houthis and discussing weapons transfers, though he declined to provide more details. Even so, he did say that, “The kinds of weapons that are being considered are very frightening and would enable the Houthis to better target ships in the Red Sea and possibly beyond.”

Many don’t have military experience and when they arrived in Russia, they were forcibly inducted into the Russian army and sent to the front lines in Ukraine.