A law denying terrorists benefits from the National Insurance Institute, proposed by MK Yulia Malinovsky (Yisrael Beytenu), passed its second and third readings in the Knesset on Tuesday evening.

34 MKs supported the proposal and two opposed it.

The law stipulates that a person who is not a resident of Israel and is entitled, by virtue of himself or by virtue of a family member, to payment of a benefit under the National Insurance Law while outside Israel – the benefit will not be paid if he has been convicted of a serious terrorist offense or an act of terrorism, or has been convicted in a military court of a security terrorist offense, and if he is detained until the end of the proceedings for the aforementioned offenses, payment of the benefit will be delayed.

The law also stipulates that no benefit will be paid to a person if he has been declared a terrorist activist under the Combating Terrorism Law.

In addition, a mechanism has been established that allows a person who has been denied the benefit due to a security terrorist offense to claim to the National Insurance Institute that it was committed in circumstances other than terrorist circumstances. The mechanism also determines the method of investigating the claim.

Malinovsky explained that "the bill was born from a question to [Labor] Minister [Yoav] Ben-Tzur. The result is that we have put an end to the disgrace in which terrorists who carried out terrorist attacks continue to receive benefits from the National Insurance Institute. It was a complex law and we invested hours in putting all the pieces together."