

So, here’s my reaction, focusing upon the origins of the Islamist perpetrators, in this case, Turkey and Morocco…

Regarding Turkey, it is the historical perpetrator of genocide against Armenians, Assyrian Christians, and mass slaughterer of Kurds—while additionally outlawing their very language and culture.

There was a time when the Ottoman Turkish Empire gave refuge to Jews fleeing the Spanish Inquisition of Catholic Spain.

Now, Spain is up to its old Jew-hating tricks at demanding the sole, minuscule, resurrected nation of the Jewish People commit virtual suicide for the creation of a 22nd state for Arabs, and second, not first, in the original April 25, 1920 Mandate of Palestine. In 1922, Great Britain gifted Arab nationalism, in one of its numerous morphs, with almost 80% of the original territory via the creation of what would later be renamed Jordan.

Neither Hamas nor the latter day Arafatians in suits of the ilk of Mahmoud Abbas have any intention of accepting a permanent reborn nation of Jews in a region their faith and mindset sees as just “purely Arab patrimony.”

The “moderates” of Fatah/PLO/PA practice “pay to slay,” rewarding murderers of Jews’s families with large monthly payments, largely at American tax payers expense.

So, tell me Spain, Ireland, etc….just who is Israel supposed to negotiate with?

Oh yes, I almost forgot…,

The moderates have repeatedly called all such negotiations or deals with Jews merely a Trojan horse?

Any further elaboration required?

Gaza would have been leveled and flattened if Spain or any other nation had been repeatedly attacked and victimized as Israel has been. They certainly and historically have never gone through great lengths trying to limit casualties among their barbaric butcher enemies’s civilian populations as Israel has done.

Returning to the duplicitous Turks, Ankara renamed its own 23 million Kurds, about 20-25% of the population, and who predate the invading Central Asiatic Turks by millennia, “Mountain Turks” to deny the very existence of this conquered people.

Imagine if Israel had done this to Arabs?

As far as Morocco is concerned, invading Arabs from the Arabian Peninsula in the 7th century and afterwards came into North Africa and slaughtered native Jews, who had fled Judaea during the Roman conquest and who predated Arabs in North Africa, along with their more numerous Amazigh/Kabyle/“Berber” allies in the forced Arabization and Islamization process. To learn lots more about this topic see “Berber Autumn”…