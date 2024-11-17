City officials in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday condemned a neo-Nazi march in the Short North Arts District of the city, NBC4 reported.

Eyewitness footage shared around 1:45 p.m. local time captured at least eleven masked individuals marching along a sidewalk. The group carried flags with swastikas near the intersection of 1st Avenue and North High Street and used a megaphone to shout obscenities.

The StopAntisemitism organization said that the marchers appeared to be from “Blood Tribe”, a known neo-Nazi group led by known antisemite Christopher Pohlhaus.

Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin dismissed the marchers’ attempt to sow division and fear, saying, “I’ve been in touch with law enforcement about Nazis marching through the city. Pathetic efforts to promote fear and hate have no place here.”

City Attorney Zach Klein also confirmed he was coordinating with Columbus police and monitoring the group’s activities.

“Displays of neo-Nazi hate have no home in Columbus,” Klein wrote in a post on X. “Take your flags and the masks you hide behind and go home and never come back.”

Mayor Andrew Ginther condemned the incident, emphasizing the city’s commitment to inclusion and safety.

“We will not allow any of our neighbors to be intimidated, threatened, or harmed because of who they are, how they worship, or whom they love,” Ginther said. “We reject the cowardly display reported in the Short North earlier today.”