A prominent German neo-Nazi fell to his death while hiking on what is believed to be Nazi leader Adolf Hitler's favorite mountain, the New York Post reported.

The report named the neo-Nazi as 37-year-old Andreas Münzhuber, 37, a senior member of the Bavaria faction of neo-Nazi group The Third Way.

According to German news outlets, on September 29, Münzhuber was climbing the Untersberg mountain on a 30-person tour when he tripped and slipped on an exposed wet root, falling 196 feet down the mountain to his death.

First responders rushed to the scene, but Münzhuber had been killed instantly, Merkur reported.

According to The Telegraph, Untersberg was considered Hitler's favorite mountain, and the Nazi leader constructed his Eagle's Nest retreat in the area.

Right-wing extremist groups are now collecting donations to support Münzhuber's wife and child, and erect a memorial stone at the scene of his death, German news outlets added.