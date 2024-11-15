New Republican Senate Leader John Thune said on Thursday he held a phone call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Thune made the announcement in a post on social media site X, writing, “Spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu and reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to standing with Israel, our closest friend and ally.”

Thune was appointed Senate Republican Leader by a 29-24 vote on Wednesday, succeeding Mitch McConnell, who announced in February that he would step down as GOP leader this month but would continue to serve in the US Senate.

On Thursday, Thune was one of over two dozen Senators who backed new legislation aimed at protecting Israel from United Nations persecution.

The Stand with Israel Act would prohibit the US from funding UN agencies that expel, downgrade, suspend, or otherwise restrict the participation of the State of Israel.