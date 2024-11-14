US Senators Katie Britt (R-AL) and Jim Risch (R-ID) introduced a new act aimed at protecting Israel from United Nations (UN) persecution.

The Stand with Israel Act would prohibit the US from funding UN agencies that expel, downgrade, suspend, or otherwise restrict the participation of the State of Israel.

“The UN should be pressuring Hamas to release every single hostage, not punishing Israel for defending her people and her very existence. There has been a troubling pattern of anti-Israel sentiment across the UN and its affiliated bodies that has undoubtedly undermined their credibility. Not a single dime of taxpayer money should be used to support or fuel antisemitism. It is imperative we use every tool in our toolbox to stand firm with the Jewish people and our great ally, Israel. This includes rooting out and condemning antisemitism in every corner of our own nation,” said Senator Britt.

“Any attempt to alter Israel’s status at the UN is clearly antisemitic,” said Ranking Member Risch. “If UN member states allow the Palestinian Authority and the Palestine Liberation Organization to downgrade Israel’s status at the UN, the United States must stop supporting the UN system, as it would clearly be beyond repair. I am disgusted this outrageous idea has even been discussed, and will do all I can to ensure any changes to Israel’s status will come with consequences.”

Joining Senators Britt and Risch in introducing the Stand with Israel Act are Senators Tom Cotton (R-AR), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Steve Daines (R-MT), Mike Lee (R-UT), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), John Barrasso (R-WY), Pete Ricketts (R-NE), Eric Schmitt (R-MO), Rick Scott (R-FL), John Kennedy (R-LA), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Roger Wicker (R-MS), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Ron Johnson (R-WI), Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Ted Budd (R-NC), Susan Collins (R-ME), Tim Scott (R-SC), Josh Hawley (R-MO), James Lankford (R-OK), John Thune (R-SD), Deb Fischer (R-NE), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), John Hoeven (R-ND), Jerry Moran (R-KS), John Boozman (R-AK), and Roger Marshall (R-KS). This is companion legislation to bipartisan House bill HR 9374 led by US Representative Mike Lawler (R-NY).