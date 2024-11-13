President-elect Donald Trump officially announced on Wednesday that Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) would be his nominee for Secretary of State.

"It is my great honor to announce that Senator Marco Rubio, of Florida, is hereby nominated to be the United States Secretary of State. Marco is a highly respected leader and a very powerful voice for freedom. He will be a strong advocate for our nation, a true friend to our allies, and a fearless warrior who will never back down to our adversaries. I look forward to working with Marco to Make America, and the World, Safe and Great Again!" the President-elect wrote in a statement.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar congratulated Rubio, stating: "Congratulations to Senator Marco Rubio on your nomination as the 72nd Secretary of State. You are a true advocate for our shared values and a great friend of Israel. I look forward to working with you as we face significant challenges in our region and the world."

The President-elect also nominated Rep. Matt Gaetz, (R-FL) to be Attorney General of the United States, and chose former Congresswoman, ex-Democrat Tulsi Gabbard, to serve as Director of National Intelligence (DNI).

"Matt is a deeply gifted and tenacious attorney, trained at the William & Mary College of Law, who has distinguished himself in Congress through his focus on achieving desperately needed reform at the Department of Justice. Few issues in America are more important than ending the partisan Weaponization of our Justice System. Matt will end weaponized government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations, and restore Americans' badly shattered faith and confidence in the Justice Department. On the House Judiciary Committee, which performs oversight of DOJ, Matt played a key role in defeating the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, and exposing alarming and systemic Government Corruption and Weaponization. He is a champion for the Constitution and the rule of law," Trump stated

He added: "Matt will root out the systemic corruption at DOJ, and return the department to its true mission of fighting crime and upholding our democracy and Constitution. We must have honesty, integrity, and transparency at DOJ. Under Matt's leadership, all Americans will be proud of the Department of Justice once again."

Regarding Gabbard, he wrote: "For over two decades, Tulsi has fought for our Country and the Freedoms of all Americans. As a former Candidate for the Democrat Presidential Nomination, she has broad support in both Parties - She is now a proud Republican! I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength. Tulsi will make us all proud!

Earlier in the day Trump, announced that four top advisors from his presidential campaign would serve in the White House as Senior Staff.

Dan Scavio will return to the White House as an Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff. Scavino was a Trump Campaign Senior Advisor and remains one of President Trump's longest-serving and most trusted aides.

Stephen Miller will return to the White House as Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor. Miller was a Trump Campaign Senior Advisor and previously served in the Trump White House as Senior Advisor to the President for Policy.

James Blair will serve as Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Legislative, Political, and Public Affairs. Blair was the Trump Campaign and Republican National Committee Political Director, managing hundreds of staff and overseeing a wide portfolio of political operations and programs.

Taylor Budowich will serve as Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and Personnel. Prior to joining the Trump Campaign, Budowich served in a senior role in President Trump's Leadership PAC, Save America, and as CEO of the pro-Trump Super PAC, MAGA Inc.

"Dan, Stephen, James, and Taylor were 'best in class' advisors on my winning campaign, and I know they will honorably serve the American people in the White House," said President Trump. "They will continue to work hard to Make America Great Again in their respective new roles."

Rubio has been a strong supporter of Israel, saying last November that Israel should "destroy every element of Hamas" when confronted by activists from the anti-Israel Code Pink organization.

In 2020, he co-sponsored legislation to provide $3.3 billion in annual aid to Israel, codifying the 2016 memorandum of understanding between the Obama administration and the Netanyahu government that guarantees Israel $38 billion in security assistance over 10 years.