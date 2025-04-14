For the first time since being elected to his second term, US President Donald Trump released his medical report, which included details about "frequent golf victories."

The White House released Trump's three-page medical report on Sunday morning, in which White House physician Capt. Sean Barbabella claimed that Trump maintains a lifestyle that contributes to his well-being and noted his "frequent golf victories." "President Trump remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and general physical function," Barbabella said.

According to the report, Trump weighs 101 kg, after losing 10 kg (20 pounds) since 2020.

The president's neurological exam "revealed no abnormalities in his mental status." Trump was assessed for cognitive function, depression and anxiety, all falling within the normal range, says Barbabella.