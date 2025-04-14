Incoming US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee spoke with Fox News following his confirmation by the Senate and revealed the first thing he is planning on doing upon arriving in the Holy Land.

"The first thing I'm going to do is to take a prayer that the President gave me on Thursday when I met with him at the White House, and I'm going to take it to Western Wall and I'm going to place it there on behalf of the American people and on behalf of the President," Huckabee declared.

He added: "I can't think of a better way to begin my tenure than to let the people of Israel know that the President stands with them, he wants their safety, their security, and he wants the hostages home and that's the first priority."

Last Wednesday, the US Senate voted to confirm the former Arkansas Governor as the US Ambassador to Israel.

The vote was 53 to 46 in Huckabee's favor, with Republicans voting in favor and Democrats voting against the appointment.

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman was the lone Democrat to vote to confirm Huckabee.