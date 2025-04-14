Consul-General Ofir Akunis spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News ahead of the Arutz Sheva Jerusalem Conference in New York about his first year in office.

When Akunis arrived at the consulate a few months into the war, he was immediately required to address a series of pressing issues: within Jewish communities, Israeli public diplomacy, and the safety of Jews and Israelis across the vast region under the consulate’s jurisdiction.

“I act with burning faith,” he says. “And I’ve heard that not only from Jewish communities but also from families of hostages I’ve hosted for deep conversations. When a person performs a role out of deep belief, it shows. I’m glad that what comes from the heart enters the heart—and I hope it continues that way.”

Asked to describe his position, which is often less familiar to the public compared to more high-profile diplomatic roles like Israel’s ambassador to the UN or Washington, Akunis explains:

“First of all, the largest Jewish population outside of Israel is under my responsibility—that’s a serious responsibility. The areas I oversee include Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, Delaware, and of course New York, which is a huge Jewish hub with many diverse neighborhoods. We estimate that around three million Jews and Israelis live in these regions.”

In addition to community relations, he oversees extensive diplomatic activity:

“There are dozens of Congress members and senators in the states I cover, so the diplomatic work is ongoing—just like our work with the Jewish communities. Plus, New York is the media capital of the world. If you want to explain Israel effectively, this is the place. All the world’s most influential media outlets—whether they support Israel or not, and unfortunately most do not—are located there. This is a position with responsibilities comparable to a government minister or Knesset member—and I’ve been both.”

Upon his arrival, Akunis’s first major challenge was the violent anti-Israel protests on campuses: “From day one—May 1st, last year—there were peak levels of violence from what I call pro-terrorist, not pro-Palestinian, protesters. My first meeting as consul was about the violent, anti-Israel protests on campuses. We had to determine how to protect Jewish and Israeli students, as well as IDF reservists who are also targeted.”

He held meetings with university leadership to demand protection and made it clear: the consulate is a home for all Jewish students.

“I’ve been exposed to dozens of Jewish communities I didn’t know as a minister because I was always sent to the same places. I’ve now connected with Zionist communities that are strong supporters of Israel: Persian, Syrian, Moroccan, Bukharian, Greek, Yemenite, and the large Russian-speaking community. These communities had minimal contact with the consulate for years, but now the ties are strong and daily.”

“We still don’t understand how the LGBTQ+ leadership in New York supports Hamas—a group that throws gay people off rooftops in Gaza and elsewhere. It’s difficult to explain, and I hope that will change.”

He does note, however, that not all members of the community support Hamas, pointing out figures like Democratic Congressman Ritchie Torres as staunch Israel supporters.

“There’s a world of difference between the Biden-Harris administration and Trump’s. With Trump, support for Israel is clear and unwavering. Under Biden, we saw weapons embargoes—Israel had already paid for key equipment sitting in U.S. warehouses. That changed immediately when Trump returned. Also, under the previous administration, campus riots weren’t addressed. Silence was interpreted as approval.”

Akunis highlights that Trump reimposed sanctions on Iran quickly, while Biden had previously removed them, and says the U.S. now needs to push Europe to act more forcefully against the Iranian threat.

“We want normalization and peace. What halted the expansion of the Abraham Accords was the end of Trump’s term. Many countries now realize that tying normalization to a two-state solution is unacceptable.”

Akunis often corrected reporters during interviews—saying “Judea and Samaria,” not “West Bank,” and clarifying that Hamas uses hospitals for terror. He insists Israel’s message isn’t failing—rather, the opposing side is louder: “In Washington, we have enormous support—from the White House, State Department, Pentagon. The problem is in public opinion and the media, where Muslim voices and Qatari funding are more influential. Qatar plays a double game—one foot in the West, one with Hamas. They fund pro-terror protests and Al Jazeera’s incitement. The U.S. must pressure them to stop.”

“When former officials talk about ‘war crimes’ by the IDF, they damage Israel’s legitimacy. These statements are false and harmful. The same applies to irresponsible talk of ‘civil war.’ That’s not who we are. We must strive for unity now.”

“The challenge is convincing the unconvinced—especially in media—that Israel is right and Hamas is the villain. Many Americans support us, but the media doesn’t reflect it. We must keep pushing.”

He praised the response of American Jews to the war: “Since October 7, support from Jewish communities is almost unanimous. The donations and missions speak volumes. I hope Israelis learn from this unity.”

He dismissed concerns about Israel's democratic status. “As a minister, I heard these concerns. But I say again: Israeli democracy is not in danger. There’s room for debate, but the system is stable.”

He believes politics extend beyond the Knesset. “Politics is in my blood. But representing Israel is also a form of politics. I talk to diplomats year-round and am leading a delegation to Israel this summer. I’m committed to this role until spring 2027. After that, we’ll see.”

He also urges improvement in some areas. “The public discourse is very toxic—it crossed all red lines before October 7. We mustn’t return to that place. Debate is fine, but not incitement or verbal violence.”

“My son Yoni is about to finish his army service, and my daughter Roni just started hers. Being away from them is the hardest part. But the Foreign Ministry and IDF have supported them incredibly. I feel like a true emissary of the Jewish people—and it’s a great honor and pride to represent Israel.”

