President Donald Trump spoke to the press on Monday during a meeting with El Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele and discussed the talks between his administration and the Iranian regime, which began on Saturday.

At the start of his remarks, Trump stated: "We've got a problem with Iran, but I'll solve that problem, that's almost an easy one."

Later, he added, "Iran wants to deal with us, but they don't know how. We had a meeting with them on Saturday. We have another meeting scheduled for next Saturday. I said that's a long time [between meetings].

"I think they're tapping us along because they were so used to dealing with stupid people in this country," the President alleged.

He reiterated: "Iran has to get rid of the concept of a nuclear weapon, they can not have a nuclear weapon. Nobody can have a nuclear weapon, we can't have anybody having nuclear weapons."

Trump repeated his claim that if he had been elected in 2020, Iran would not have been a problem, they would not have attacked, and the October 7th Massacre would not have occurred. "Iran was stone-cold broke when I was President, and I don't want that. I want them to be a rich nation. The only thing is, it's simple - they can not have a nuclear weapon."

The President threatened: "They gotta go fast because they're fairly close to having one. And they are not going to have one, and if we have to do something very harsh, we're going to do it. I'm not doing it for US, I'm doing it for the world." Asked if that would include US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, President Trump answered in the affirmative."