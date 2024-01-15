Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Sunday endorsed former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race, effectively snubbing his state’s own governor, Ron DeSantis.

“When Trump was in [the White House] I achieved major policies I had worked on for years (like expanded Child Tax Credit & tough sanctions on regime in Cuba & Venezuela) because we had a President who didn’t cave to special interests or let bureaucrats block us,” Rubio wrote in a post on X.

“I support Trump because that kind of leadership is the ONLY way we will get the extraordinary actions needed to fix the disaster Biden has created. It’s time to get on with the work of beating Biden & saving America!” he added.

Rubio sought the Republican presidential nomination in 2016, running against Trump, but dropped out of the presidential race soon after losing to Trump in his own state.

Rubio’s endorsement means that both Florida senators are choosing Trump over their home state’s governor following the Trump endorsement by Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who endorsed Trump last November after promising to stay out of the race, according to The Hill.

Rubio’s endorsement comes one day ahead of the Iowa caucuses. The Republican primary in Florida will take place on March 19.