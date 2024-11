The IDF cleared for publication on Monday evening that Major (Res.) Itamar Levin Fridman, squad commander in the 'LOTAR Eilat' Unit, fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

Fridman, a resident of Eilat, was 34.

On Friday, Guy Shabtai, who was wounded in battle in Lebanon about two weeks earlier, died of his wounds.

Guy, a 39-year-old resident of Jerusalem, was a teacher at the Horev school in the capital.