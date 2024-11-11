The sounds of explosions and many interceptions were heard this afternoon (Monday) in the Haifa area as a heavy rocket barrage was launched at northern Israel from Lebanon.

A rocket strike was reported in the Haifa Bay area, resulting in four people being injured in light to moderate condition, all of whom are conscious. A barrage of about ninety rockets was fired towards the Haifa area in two waves.

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that a 17-year-old boy was evacuated to Rambam Medical Center in light condition after being injured in his hand by shrapnel.

In addition, a 52-year-old man was evacuated to Rambam Medical Center in moderate condition after being hit by shrapnel in his back, and a 55-year-old man who suffered injuries to his limbs while running to a protected area was also evacuated to Rambam Medical Center.

The IDF stated, "Following the sirens that sounded between 15:40 and 15:45 in the areas of HaMifratz and the Galilee, approximately 80 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Most of the projectiles were intercepted, and fallen projectiles were identified in the area."

"Following the sirens that sounded between 16:02 and 16:03 in the areas of the Upper and Western Galilee, and HaMifratz, approximately 10 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Some of the projectiles were intercepted, fallen projectiles were identified in open areas," the IDF added.

Earlier Monday, three people were injured in Kafr Bi'ina, near the city of Carmiel, after a massive barrage of rockets was launched towards northern Israel.

One of the injured, a 27-year-old woman, is in moderate condition, while two others - a man of about 35 and an eight-month-old infant, suffered light injuries.

According to the IDF, around 50 projectiles were identified in the barrage on Carmiel.