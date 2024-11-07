In recent weeks, the troops of the Southern Gaza Brigade and the Desert Reconnaissance Battalion completed a targeted operation to dismantle terror infrastructure above and below ground in the southern Gaza Strip.

The operation began with preliminary strikes by the IAF, directed by the brigade's Fire Control Center, on anti-tank positions, booby-trapped buildings, and means of observation that posed a threat to the troops.

During the operation, the forces uncovered and destroyed two underground attack tunnel routes with a combined length of over two kilometers. The tunnel routes included approximately twenty exit shafts, some of which were booby-trapped with explosives, and weapons were located inside.

During the activity, the troops encountered several terrorists emerging from the tunnel route. The terrorists were eliminated by both ground forces and in aerial strikes.

Two of the terrorists who were eliminated had participated in the October 7th Massacre: Baha Abu Qarshin, commander of the Nukhba force in the Shabura Battalion, and Muhammad Ibrahim Sateri, a Hamas terrorist.