Two Republican members of Congress have proposed new legislation that would initiate a full-scale review of America’s relationship with South Africa, citing growing concerns over Pretoria’s increasingly close ties to global adversaries and organizations designated as terrorist groups, JNS reports.

Representatives Ronny Jackson of Texas and John James of Michigan introduced the measure on Friday, emphasizing the need for a strategic reassessment of bilateral relations amid signs of alignment between South Africa’s government and nations such as Iran, Russia, and China.

According to Jackson, the legislation would further US President Donald Trump’s foreign policy objectives by empowering him to impose targeted sanctions on corrupt South African officials who cooperate with US rivals.

“This legislation ensures we conduct a comprehensive review of this supposed ‘ally’ while also holding accountable any corrupt officials,” Jackson said. “The era of governments undermining American interests without repercussions ends now.”

James, who had proposed similar legislation in 2024, described Pretoria’s recent foreign policy trajectory as a direct threat to American interests. “The United States must examine all of our bilateral relationships around the world and investigate all options to hold those countries and leaders who align with our adversaries responsible,” he said.

The initiative follows a diplomatic fallout involving South African Ambassador to the US Ebrahim Rasool, who was declared persona non grata by the US State Department. His removal came after he accused Trump of fostering “supremacism” to challenge established authorities in the US.

Relations have further deteriorated over South Africa’s proposed land reform legislation, which would permit expropriation without compensation in certain cases. Washington has condemned the law, arguing it discriminates against the white minority population, and has responded by withholding aid.

Adding to tensions, South Africa recently brought a high-profile legal case against Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague. The case includes accusations of war crimes and genocide, and has sparked sharp criticism from US officials who view it as part of an anti-Israel agenda driven by the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

In February, Trump signed an executive order to reduce US financial aid to South Africa in response to its land policies and its genocide case against Israel at the ICJ.

Ties between South Africa and Israel were strained long before the ICJ case. The South African government has frequently accused Israel of applying a policy of “apartheid” towards Palestinian Arabs.

The South African government announced in November of 2023 that it was recalling its ambassador and entire diplomatic mission from Israel in protest against Israel's attempts to defend itself from the Hamas terrorist organization following the October 7 massacre.

Later, South Africa called in Israeli Ambassador Eliav Belotsercovsky for a formal reprimand, citing “public comments” he had made.