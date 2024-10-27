A Holocaust survivor denounced Vice-President Kamala Harris recently after she claimed Donald Trump was a fascist like Adolf Hitler.

“Adolf Hitler invaded Poland when I was 9 years old. He murdered my parents and most of my family,” 94-year-old Jerry Wartski told the New York Post. “I know more about Hitler than Kamala will ever know in a thousand lifetimes. For her to accuse President Trump of being like Hitler is the worst thing I ever heard in my 75 years living in the United States. Harris owes my parents and everybody else who was murdered by Hitler an apology for repeating this lie.”

Wartski believes Jews should back Donald Trump ''because he’s a mensch (a Yiddish term for a person of good character).”

“I believe that President Trump is definitely going to be good for Israel because everything that he’s done up until now was in [its] favor,” he continues, saying Trump “never double-crossed anyone and he never showed any weakness. He has always stood with the Jewish people and the state of Israel.”

Trump's running mate, J. D. Vance, thanked Jerry for meeting with him and Trump. “It’s difficult to fathom the courage and strength demonstrated by Jerry and so many others who suffered through the unspeakable depravities of the Holocaust. I’m incredibly grateful to have met him and heard his story.”

Harris originally commented about her opponent, ''He admires dictators. The American people deserve to have a president who encourages healthy debate, works across the aisle, not afraid of good ideas wherever they come from, but also maintains certain standards about how we think about the role and the responsibility, and certainly not comparing oneself in a clearly admiring way to Hitler.”