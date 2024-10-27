A truck struck pedestrians this morning (Sunday) near the Cinema City in Gillot in the Tel Aviv area, injuring at least 40 people.

The police reported that near the Cinema City there was an incident where a truck ran over a number of people who were standing near a bus stop. A significant police force is on its way to the scene.

The possibility that the incident is a terrorist attack is being investigated. The truck driver was neutralized. He has been identified as Rami Natur, an Israeli Arab citizen and resident of Qalansawe.

Magen David Adom (MDA0) Director-General Eli Bin said that this was a very serious incident, "an incident with many casualties, and ambulances are on the spot and on the way. At least ten of the injured are in serious condition."

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Eliyah Tubul reported from the scene, "A truck and a bus were involved as well as a large number of pedestrians. United Hatzalah medical teams are currently providing initial treatment to approximately 30 people (at this stage)who sustained varying degrees of injuries. Some of them are still trapped under the truck."

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Aharon Yaakobson, who was nearby and arrived first at the scene, paramedic Yaron Schiff, and EMTs Eliyah Tubul and Yair Porush reported, "It was a difficult scene with a truck, a bus, and pedestrians. We provided initial treatment at the scene to over 20 people (at this stage) who sustained varying degrees of injuries. Some of them were rescued by fire crews in serious condition after being trapped under the truck. Members of United Hatzalah's Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit also provided assistance at the scene to several people who suffered from emotional shock".

Ten of the injured, four in serious condition, two in moderate condition, and four in light condition, were evacuated to Ichilov and Beilinson hospitals.

Police have instructed drivers to avoid the location of the incident and to find alternate routes.

credit: תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

credit: תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

credit: דני גור/TPS

credit: TPS

credit: שמעון ברוך/TPS

credit: שמעון ברוך/TPS

credit: נדב גולדשטיין/TPS

credit: נדב גולדשטיין/TPS