The suspect in the attempted car-ramming attack that occurred last night (Tuesday) near the Adumim Junction was arrested today (Wednesday), less than a day after the attack.

This morning, after an extensive pursuit carried out by the Shin Bet, the Judea and Samaria District Police, IDF forces, and Judea and Samaria Border Police officers, the forces were able to locate and arrest the terrorist in an open area near Azaria.

The suspect, a resident of Qalandia in his 30s, is suspected of having tried to run over two pedestrians who were near the Adumim Junction. After a combined intelligence and operational activity, the forces were able to locate him and arrest him in a quick and effective operation.

He was transferred for questioning.

Security officials emphasized that "the security forces will continue to act with determination and in full cooperation to prevent and thwart terrorist incidents - using all operational and intelligence tools at their disposal - with the aim of protecting human lives and maintaining the security of residents and our forces in the field."