Doctors at Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital on Wednesday were forced to pronounce Yaheli Gur dead after she succumbed to her injuries sustained in the ramming attack last week at the Karkur Junction in Pardes Hanna-Karkur.

14-year-old Yaheli was taken at first to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera and was later moved to Sheba. She was in critical condition, unconscious, and on a respirator.

The terrorist, Jamil Ziyad, who was from the village of Silat al-Harithiya in northern Samaria and was in Israel illegally, rammed into several pedestrians at a bus stop at the Karkur Junction.

13 individuals were injured, including Yaheli who was critically injured, two who were severely injured, six who were moderately injured, and four who were lightly injured.

The terrorist attempted to flee, drove approximately four kilometers, was stopped by police officers at the entrance to the Gan Shmuel shopping complex, and was eliminated.