Iran has lodged a formal complaint with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN nuclear watchdog, citing threats from Israel to target its atomic energy facilities, the Iranian foreign ministry's spokesperson said on Monday, according to Reuters.

The complaint centers around Israel’s pledge to retaliate for Iran’s ballistic missile attack on October 1 . It has been speculated that Iran’s nuclear sites could be on the list of possible targets.

"Threats to attack nuclear sites are against UN resolutions... and are condemned... We have sent a letter about it to... the UN nuclear watchdog," said ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei during the televised briefing.

When asked about the potential for Iran to alter its nuclear doctrine, Baghaei replied, "Weapons of mass destruction have no place in our policy." He also emphasized that Tehran would determine how and when to respond to any Israeli assault.

Israel is widely expected to retaliate for the Iranian ballistic missile attack, its second such attack on Israel in the last six months.

The members of the Security Cabinet met on Sunday to discuss the response to the Iranian missile attack on Israel.

Diplomatic sources with knowledge of the details of the plans that will be discussed told the Yediot Aharonot newspaper that there would be a substantial strike in the coming days and that all preparations needed were already completed.

Last week, Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, issued a stark warning to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, stating that Tehran is prepared for a "decisive and regretful" retaliation if Israel launches an attack on Iran.

"Iran, while making all-out efforts to protect the peace and security of the region, is fully prepared for a decisive and regretful response to any adventures" by Israel, Araqchi told Guterres in a phone conversation, according to a statement from his office last Wednesday.