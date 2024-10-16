IDF Deputy Chief Staff MG Amir Baram held a situational assessment on Tuesday with the Commanding Officer of the 91st Division, BG Shai Klapper, the Commanding Officer of the 8th Brigade, COL Dori Saar, and the Commanding Officer of the Yahalom Unit, COL A, and spoke with soldiers during their limited, localized, targeted raids in southern Lebanon.

The Deputy Chief of the General Staff visited the underground compound that served as a command center for the Radwan Forces, which was recently located by the brigade's soldiers in cooperation with Yahalom Unit soldiers who raided the area.

"For years, the 91st Division and the Northern Command have prepared for defense and containment against what Hezbollah called 'Conquer the Galilee.' It is powerful and pride-inducing that now we are operating in the area from which they planned to attack us, dismantling their infrastructure and plans," MG Baram stated.

"This is how it should be done—there is no other way. Continue with your high-quality and significant operational work, which will have an impact for years to come on us and on the Middle East," he added.