Following precise IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF conducted a strike during the month of September 2024 and eliminated the terrorist Samer Abu Daqqa, Head of Hamas' Aerial Unit. Abu Daqqa replaced the previous Head of Hamas' Aerial Unit, who was eliminated in October 2023.

Samer Abu Daqqa was responsible for carrying out numerous terror attacks, including launching drones and UAVs towards Israeli territory and IDF troops. He served as a significant source of knowledge in Hamas' Aerial Unit and played a central role in its establishment. Daqqa was among those responsible for the paraglider and UAV infiltrations into Israeli territory during the October 7th Massacre.

He previously served as the Head of Hamas' UAV division, until Operation ‘Guardian of the Walls’ in May 2021. He was also responsible for weapons production processes in Hamas' weapons manufacturing staff and was heavily involved in developing projects and infrastructure to enhance Hamas' aerial capabilities in the Gaza Strip.