The IDF has not struck the Beirut area for three days following orders by the political echelon, Kan News reported on Sunday.

According to the report, the most recent strike in the capital was carried out on Thursday afternoon and targeted senior terrorist Hezbollah Wafiq Safa.

The IDF commented on the report: "The IDF is fighting to obtain the war's goals according to a plan and following the instructions of the political echelon.

The strike on Thursday was the first since the war began in which Israel struck western Beirut, north of the Dahieh suburb.

A diplomatic official claimed that "the report of the so-called directive by the political echelon to stop or reduce strikes on Beirut is completely false.

"Israel maintains the freedom of action everywhere in Lebanon, as targets are located."